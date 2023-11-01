Watch the speech Cadillac Williams gave ahead of Auburn football beating Mississippi State

AUBURN — Auburn football beat Mississippi State in Week 9, and the Tigers used a pregame speech from associate head coach Cadillac Williams to motivate them to get the job done.

"Cadillac did a great job of giving them a pregame talk," coach Hugh Freeze said after earning his first SEC win this season. "I thought his message was received very well by them."

Players said Williams put an emphasis of giving 100% effort for the seniors on the team who won't have an opportunity to play Mississippi State again.

"He just tried to tell us to lean on our brothers, and understand that," junior linebacker Eugene Asante said. "Take pride in going out there and executing for the brother to your left and your right."

The official Auburn football account on X, formerly known as Twitter, dropped Tuesday evening a "cinematic recap" of AU's win over the Bulldogs. The entire video is 4:51, but the speech from Williams is shown from 0:43-1:45.

"We've got 20-plus seniors, dog, that got five games left," Williams said in the portion of his speech shared to social media. "I'm cut from this because I came through this opportunity, dog, of people pouring into my life and serving each other, man. Why are we going to steal their dreams, bro? They deserve your best. They will never play Mississippi State again. Play Auburn football. Relentless. Defense: Auburn is known for defense, bro. We're known for our effort, man. Relentless effort. That's what we're known for. You feel me?

"Offense: Run the ball. Take care of the football. Receivers make plays. Quarterbacks play with confidence. We believe in y'all. Let's go. We believe in y'all. Special teams: It's an opportunity we get to come together and be special. We all get to serve each other. Everybody on this team is frickin' valued, man. From the towel guys — everybody. Swing your towels, whatever you have to do. Bring the energy. Energy and enthusiasm. Come on, man. Let's fight for these seniors."

SILVA: In much-needed move, Auburn football's Hugh Freeze finally put his foot down |

AUBURN BASKETBALL: What to know about Bruce Pearl's newcomers, from Aden Holloway to Chaney Johnson

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Watch Cadillac Williams' speech ahead of Auburn football beating MSU