Daytona 500 wreck collects Keselowski, Blaney and others in final stage

The big one occurred with fewer than 10 laps remaining in Monday's Daytona 500, collecting several Cup champions and 18 total cars.

Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. were all involved in the multi-car crash that brought out the red flag.

The incident began when Alex Bowman pushed William Byron, who got into Keselowski and spun him into the outside line. Keselowski collected Logano and Blaney. Truex and Denny Hamlin were both unable to check up in time before getting collected.

Other cars involved were Anthony Alfredo, Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs, Daniel Suarez, Chris Buescher, Ryan Preece, Todd Gilliland, Noah Gragson, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Erik Jones.

Ross Chastain was in the lead as the wreck unfolded behind him. Bowman, Chase Elliott and Austin Cindric were able to avoid contact while making it through the wreck. Christopher Bell sustained minor damage before continuing moving forward.

Eight laps remain in the Daytona 500.