Dayton guard, nation’s top 3-point shooter, enters transfer portal

A University of Dayton guard and last year’s top three-pointer shooter in the nation has announced that he will enter the transfer portal.

Koby Brea announced on social media Monday night that he will put his name into the transfer portal.

He led the nation in three-point shooting this past season with a .498 percentage.

Brea made 100 out of 201 three-point attempts.

He released a statement on both his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

Brea thanked his coaches, staff, teammates, managers, and the Flyer Nation.

“As a 17-year-old from New York City, being accepted onto the grounds of the University of Dayton, I was greeted by a community whose embrace felt like home- a warmth that will stay with me forever. Through the highs and lows, the victories and defeats, Dayton became more than just a place, university, or a team; it became a part of who I am.

“To the coaches, staff, teammates, managers, and academic community: your guidance and support have shaped me in ways I can never fully express, but my appreciation will never wave, and to Flyer Nation, your constant love and encouragement has lifted me up on countless occasions, turning moments into memories I’ll forever cherish.

“With that, it is with a heavy heart, that I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal. It’s a choice born of deep reflection and prayer, filled with uncertainty but also excitement for the journey ahead. But no matter where life takes me, my bond with Dayton, with Flyer Nation, will remain unbreakable. I’m a Flyer Forever!”

He is the fourth member from last year’s Dayton Flyer team to enter the portal.

Zimi Nwkoeji, Kobe Elvis, and Petras Pedigimas each submitted their names into the portal.

Dayton went 25-8 this past season and earned its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2016-17. They won their first NCAA Tournament game since 2015 in the First Round, 63-60, over Nevada. UD’s season ended in the Second Round losing, 78-68, to Arizona.