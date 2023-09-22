On this day: former Celtic Dana Barros signed; Al Brightman born

On this day in 1995 in Boston Celtics history, the storied ball club signed veteran guard Dana Barros as an unrestricted free agent. A native of Boston, Massachusetts, Barros played for his hometown Boston College before being picked up in the 1989 NBA draft by the Seattle Supersonics, for whom he would play four seasons.

Barros was later traded to the Charlotte Hornets in 1993, but the Boston native barely had time to get a cup of coffee with his new team, which dealt him yet again to the Philadelphia 76ers a mere two days later in what would prove to be a more stable landing spot.

The Massachusetts native played two seasons for the Sixers — making the All-Star team in 1995 — before he left the team in free agency for his hometown club.

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Barros played five seasons for the Celtics in a reserve role, including four in his first stint. He was dealt away in a massive four-team deal that ultimately landed him with the Detroit Pistons for two seasons.

Barros returned to Boston for that final season in 2003-04. He originally rejoined the club as an assistant coach but played a single game for the Celtics in 2004 before retiring a second and final time.

He averaged 10.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game as a Celtic.

It is the birthday of former Celtic forward Horace Albert “Al” Brightman, born this day in 1923 in Eureka, California.

A standout at the University of Charleston, the Californian joined the team in its inaugural season in the Basketball Association of America (BAA – a precursor league to the NBA), playing 58 games for the team.

He averaged 9.8 points and an assist per game (rebounds were not yet tabulated) while with the team that season. He went on to have a long and successful coaching career afterward.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire