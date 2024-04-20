On this day: Center Hank Finkel, team’s second owner, Marjorie Brown, born

On this day in Boston Celtics history, former Boston big man Hank Finkel was born in Union City, New Jersey in 1942. Finkel was traded to the Celtics by the (then) San Diego Rockets (now, Houston) for cash considerations in 1969.

He soon became a regular part of the team’s rotation for some years, eventually winning a championship with Boston in 1974. Finkel averaged 4.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game over his six seasons with the team. He was released by Boston in November 1975. The New Jersey native remained a media presence in Massachusetts for some years to come, broadcasting for the team and SportsChannel.

He also opened his own office furniture store in Woburn.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Today is also the day former Celtics owner Marjorie Brown was born in 1911. Wife of founder Walter A. Brown at the time of his passing in 1964, the franchise ownership was split 50/50 between minority owner Louis Pieri and Marjorie after her husband Walter’s death.

Brown retained her ownership stake in the team until both she and Pieri sold their interest in the team in 1965 to the Ruppert Knickerbocker Brewing Company, a subsidiary of Marvin Kratter’s National Equities company.

