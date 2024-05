Cinco de Mayo has been a very good day for the Fresno State baseball program over the last 35 years, and the wins on that day included a couple future big leaguers helping the Bulldogs get a dramatic victory in 1989, and a marathon game in 2015 that didn’t end until after midnight.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.