Dawn Staley pleads with Sixers fans: 'Don't sell your tickets to Knicks fans'

PHILADELPHIA - The Sixers survived playoff elimination after a nail-biting Game 5 Tuesday night, but now a hometown legend is asking fans to do their part.

Dawn Staley, former Temple women's basketball coach and current coach for the reigning women's champion South Carolina Gamecocks, wants to see Wells Fargo "full of Sixers fans" for Game 6 on Thursday.

"Season ticket holders DO NOT SELL YOUR TICKETS to Knicks fans… I repeat DO NOT SELL YOUR TICKERS to Knicks fans!" Staley posted to Twitter after the Sixers beat the Knicks in overtime Tuesday night, cutting their lead to 3-2 in the first-round series.

The Philadelphia native's request comes after Joel Embiid expressed his disappointment seeing the Knicks' fan support during Sunday's loss.

"I love our fans. Think it's unfortunate, and I'm not calling them out, but it is disappointing," the Sixers star said.

The Sixers will fight to stay alive against the Knicks during their final home game in the series Thursday night.

So, Staley is urging fans to show up and give the team some Philly support!

"Pour into our Sixers! We can really do this ish man!!!"