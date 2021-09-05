Dawgs strike first! Pick six puts UGA up 7-0

Boom!

With the offense struggling and unable to make things happen, it was up to the defense to get it done.

And get it done they did.

On 3rd and 4, with Clemson rolling and at the UGA 30 yard line, Georgia junior defensive back stepped in between the ball and the receiver and picked off Clemson freshman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and took the interception 74 yards to the house.

Dawgs lead it 7-0.