Davis drops sly Oracle Park dig after multi-homer game at Coliseum originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

J.D. Davis took a slight jab at his former club's stadium after finishing his second game with the Athletics.

After hitting two home runs in Oakland’s 6-4 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at the Coliseum, the former San Francisco Giants third baseman pointed out a difference between the two Bay Area ballparks.

"I'll tell you what, they [home runs] ain't going out at Oracle [Park], that's for sure,” Davis told reporters postgame. “I know that for a fact.”

"I'll tell you what, they ain't going out at Oracle, that's for sure."



JD Davis reflects on his multi-home performance in last night's game pic.twitter.com/zrqKEF6dPd — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) March 30, 2024

Davis’ first home run traveled 410 feet to right field, and his second went 414 feet dead-center.

According to the Home Run Report account on X, formerly known as Twitter, both homers would have left Oracle Park, meaning Davis’ assessment was incorrect.

⚾J.D. Davis! HR (1)

Holy toledo!🐘



3/29/24 @ OAK, ⬇️ 4th

vs LHP Logan Allen



104.9 MPH / 27° / 410 ft to RF

Off a 90.7 MPH four-seam fb



▶️It's a home run in 22/30 parks.◀️



📺: https://t.co/Zb2LGvyLXC pic.twitter.com/9OzCwrWk5P — Home Run Report (@homerunreport) March 30, 2024

⚾J.D. Davis! HR (2, 2nd of the game)

Holy toledo!🐘



3/29/24 @ OAK, ⬇️ 6th

vs LHP Logan Allen



100.6 MPH / 34° / 414 ft to CF

Off a 80.2 MPH changeup



▶️It's a home run in 25/30 parks.◀️

🏟️(Not in AZ, COL, DET, HOU, KC.)



📺: https://t.co/JD74Fo5Jrn pic.twitter.com/SxHHURdi2v — Home Run Report (@homerunreport) March 30, 2024

Davis isn’t the first player named J.D. to slight Oracle Park in March.

J.D. Martinez, who recently signed a free-agent contract with the New York Mets, cited Oracle Park as a reason to play elsewhere when San Francisco offered him a contract.

"It kind of was one of those things where, if I'm being quite honest, it's not the best hitter-friendly park for me," Martinez said on March 23. "If I go there and I hit .260 with 20 [home runs], people are going to say I'm old and washed up, and I'm done and find myself out of the game.”

J.D. Martinez explains how the Giants' home ballpark played a factor in him deciding not to go to San Francisco



He feels Citi Field will fit his hitting skill set much better pic.twitter.com/7AILj4sVtS — SNY (@SNYtv) March 23, 2024

Ironically, Martinez decided to sign with New York while having better offensive numbers in San Francisco.

Davis, at least, is having a great start to his A's tenure.

While Oakland was outscored 26-7 by Cleveland in a series sweep, Davis earned three hits in seven at-bats, resulting in a .429 batting average -- He’s looking good for a struggling A’s team.

Davis spent the 2022 and 2023 MLB seasons in San Francisco before being cut in favor of new Giants third baseman Matt Chapman.

His comments might mean more below the surface.