David Wagner interview: A call from Delia Smith turned Norwich’s season around

David Wagner is feeling in a buoyant mood ahead of the play-off matches against Leeds United - Jason Bye for The Telegraph

Seven years after leading Huddersfield Town to the Premier League, David Wagner is dreaming of another Wembley fairytale.

He is sitting in his office at Norwich’s training ground on a glorious spring afternoon, taking a quiet moment to reflect on the season before Sunday’s Championship play-off semi-final first leg with Leeds and a Carrow Road return for Daniel Farke.

Even by the Championship’s chaotic standards, Wagner’s first full season in charge has been a rollercoaster of emotions. One, he hopes, a happy ending.

Football loves a revival story and on November 5, after a 3-1 home defeat by Blackburn, Norwich were 17th in the table with fans demanding the dismissal of their manager.

Yet Wagner recovered to mastermind an impressive recovery, taking 56 points from 31 matches – with 15 league games unbeaten at home including victory over rivals Ipswich – to take Norwich within three games of the promised land.

“If you consider how the season started, and my start 18 months ago, it’s a very exciting story,” he tells Telegraph Sport. “We want to create something extraordinary and very special. The Premier League is the place you want to be.

“Promotion with Huddersfield was something remarkable and I feel blessed to have a second chance to experience it again.

“We have a 25 per cent chance for promotion and the first step is to make it a 50 per cent chance. I’m not a dreamer, I work to make things happen.”

Wagner turned things around at Carrow Road following a poor start to the season - Jason Bye for The Telegraph

Confidence boost from most famous fan

Wagner points to a surprise phone call from Delia Smith, the joint majority shareholder, as a huge turning point in the season.

It came after the Blackburn defeat, which marked the club’s worst start to a Championship season since relegation to League One in 2008. Sporting director Stuart Webber, who appointed Wagner, was also on the way out and the situation appeared bleak.

“Delia does not call me often, it was actually the first time,” says Wagner. “It was one of the moments which gave me a super-boost.

“Delia told me that she totally believed in me and to keep going. She did it in exactly the right moment where I maybe needed a boost and support from the owner who makes the decisions.

“This was something that really helped me and I’m happy for her that it’s paid off for her too.”

Norwich City's majority shareholder and most famous fan Delia Smith called Wagner to let him know she backed him - PA/Nick Potts

Three team meetings followed in Norwich’s analysis theatre over the next four weeks which Wagner insists were pivotal. Calls for unity and individual responsibility were the main thrust of the talks, and the results have been clear to see.

Since November 5, only Leicester, Ipswich, Southampton and Leeds have picked up more points in the division.

‘Hopefully the cherry on the top is promotion’

There remains some scepticism over the 52 year old among the fanbase and local media, but Wagner believes there has been tangible progress.

“Even through the bad results, I was still searching for solutions, rather than lose my head. I still tried to navigate the club through a crisis with calmness,” he says. “We were missing key players through injury so we knew what our problems were.

“It was a very difficult period for the whole football club. If I look back, I think we can say it was a club that was anything but unified.

“It was everyone against the board, the sporting director, me, the owner. It is a huge achievement to recover from this, and hopefully the cherry on the cake is promotion.”

Wagner has seen clear improvements from last season, when Norwich finished a disappointing 13th. He says his squad are in the top three for fitness in the league. Under the guidance of coach Andy Hughes, they have scored 18 goals from set-pieces.

Wagner also notes the impact of goalkeeping coach Paul Clements and first-team coach Narcis Pelach, who have worked alongside his trusted No. 2 Christoph Buhler since arriving this season.

“My coaching staff are the best I’ve ever worked with, and that makes you a better manager,” he says.

“This is the best and most competitive Championship I’ve seen. Far better than when I was at Huddersfield seven years ago.

“The amount of top-quality individuals – players and managers – is just incredible.”

Norwich have a number of players who have caught the eye this season. Gabriel Sara, the Brazilian midfielder, has been outstanding with 13 goals and 12 assists. A £6 million signing from Sao Paulo, Sara is rated as potentially a better prospect than former players James Maddison and Emiliano Buendia.

Josh Sargent, the USA international, has 16 goals, while ultra-consistent midfielder Kenny McLean was named Player of the Year.

Gabriel Sara has caught the eye with 13 goals and 12 assists this season and will be key in the play-offs if Norwich are to return to the top flight - PA/Rhianna Chadwick

‘We are super ambitious’

When we visit Norwich’s training ground, the mood is buoyant. Donuts are available in the canteen as part of Jonathan Rowe’s recent 21st birthday celebrations, and the players are all eating together after training.

Weekly itineraries are plastered all over the walls. On the morning we attend there was an end-of-season psychology meeting followed by a session for the squad’s wide players.

Sam McCallum, the full-back, is in the training ground pool with Hughes reviewing a set-piece drill with him on screens.

It now all comes down to two matches with Leeds – relegated from the Premier League last season and under the management of Farke, who spent four years with Norwich.

Wagner insists the pressure is all on their opponents. “One of Leeds or Southampton will fail to win promotion and that is something that I think will cause them a lot of trouble,” he says. “Leeds are a big club with big players, big money and big pressure.

“When you consider the financial power of the other clubs in the play-offs, and the points they collected, I think it’s fair to say they are the favourites.

“We are the underdogs and we have no problem with this. We don’t fear anybody. We have to be humble, focused on ourselves and give it a proper go.

“We are super-ambitious and so keen to make something special happen.”

And with that, Wagner picks up his electric bike and helmet before cycling back to his Norwich apartment. These are the moments he lives for, and a repeat of 2017 is tantalisingly in his grasp.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.