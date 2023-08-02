David Bakhtiari has 'full circle moment' with his young daughter at Packers training camp

Green Bay Packers Family Night is Saturday evening inside Lambeau Field, and for the players there's already been a family theme during training camp.

AJ Dillon, David Bakhtiari and Aaron Jones are three who have had their young children at Ray Nitschke Field, where the Packers practice. And the moments captured between the dads and their kids are simply adorable.

While Jones' kids have come to training camp before, this was the first time watching Dad at work in the summer heat for Bakhtiari's and Dillon's little ones.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari kisses his 7-month-old daughter, Felix, as he walks to training camp July 27 at Ray Nitschke Field.

Bakhtiari and his wife, Frankie, welcomed their first born, Felix Ann, last December.

Getting the chance to share the experience with his daughter was significant for the Packers' longest-tenured player.

"Full circle moment being able to walk with my family and daughter down to my 11th training camp in Green Bay," the 31-year-old Bakhtiari wrote on Instagram while sharing a collection of photos, including one that USA Today Network-Wisconsin photographer Dan Powers captured last week. "Always an honor and am grateful for these moments, especially now more than ever." He used the hashtag "Dinnerfor2."

Bakhtiari and Frankie married in March 2022 and announced three months later they were expecting their first child.

If that wasn't cute enough, Dillon's son Trey just might have stolen the show with his football outfit.

Dillon's wife, Gabrielle, posted a photo of the trio sitting on a practice field over the weekend.

"Football & family," she wrote in the caption with 3-month-old Trey sitting atop one of Dillon's massive quads that he's known for.

Algiers "Trey" Dillon III was born on May 2, the same day AJ turned 25. Besides being a new dad, Dillon has had a busy offseason from the business side. The birth of his son was his inspiration to write a children's book, "Quadzilla Finds His Footing." And he and Gabrielle, who make their home in the Green Bay area, were on the cover of the 2023 Door County Dining Guide.

Training camp isn't just for the babies.

Jones' son, Aaron Jones Jr., rode into training camp in style with Dad.

The Packers' 28-year-old running back made the trek from Lambeau Field to Ray Nitschke Field with a Spider-Man-themed bicycle on Saturday and his son on his lap.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones carries his son, Aaron Jones, Jr., on his back as he rides a bicycle to practice on Saturday, July 29, at Ray Nitschke Field.

And what made it even better?

The youngest Jones was wearing a green and gold sombrero, just like his dad sports before football games and even cornhole competitions.

Like father, like son.

The Packers return to the practice field Thursday after being off Wednesday.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Packers have cute moments with their children at 2023 training camp