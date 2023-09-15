David Bakhtiari, Aaron Jones, Christian Watson questionable for Packers

The Packers got wide receiver Christian Watson back on the practice field Friday, but two other offensive starters remained out of practice.

Neither left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee, rest) nor running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) took part in practice at all this week. Both players have been listed as questionable to face the Falcons on Sunday.

Watson, who did not play in Week One, drew the same designation. He was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

The only player on the defensive side to get an injury designation is linebacker Quay Walker. He is recovering from a concussion and is listed as questionable after limited practice participation the last two days.