David Andrews knows Patriots have work ahead of them in 2022

The New England Patriots head into the 2022 season looking to add to the building block of success that was 2021. Patriots center David Andrews is focused and ready with training camp beginning very shortly.

Andrews drove the pace car at Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He was able to talk to reporters in between the excitement and offered a glimpse into his mindset heading into the eighth training camp of his career.

He has been through many facets of NFL life, from early playoff exits to Super Bowl wins, so he knows what it takes to reach an elite level. He also knows that this iteration of the Patriots has a lot of work to do before the season opener at Miami, as transcribed by Dakota Randall of NESN.com.

“We had a good offseason,” Andrews said. “We finished that up in the middle of June, and guys have had some time off to kind of step away from football for a little bit. Because come (training camp) … it’s six months of full-tilt.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us; so does every team. This is kind of a race each week to get better and keep improving. It’s a long season and, just like in anything, it doesn’t really matter what you do at the front of the season … real football starts after Thanksgiving. That’s when, when you’re successful, you kind of hit that stride toward the end of the year and keep that momentum going.”

The Patriots have a daunting 2022 schedule, with the Ravens, Packers, Raiders, and Bengals all part of the itinerary. Keeping momentum will be important in what is sure to be a crowded AFC East. With a new-look roster, establishing that momentum may prove to be a daunting task initially.

Related