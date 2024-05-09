David Alaba recreates viral chair celebration as Real Madrid reach Champions League final

David Alaba emotionally relived his iconic chair celebration after Real Madrid booked their place in the Champions League final on Wednesday night (8 May).

He first went viral back in 2022, picking up a chair amid wild celebrations after Karim Benzema’s 18-minute hat-trick completed an incredible comeback against PSG at the Bernabeu.

Similar scenes unfolded yesterday as Madrid squeezed past Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, this time without the injured Alaba on the pitch.

That didn’t stop him from joining the post-match celebrations though, and encouraged by Antonio Rudiger, he waved a chair in the air once again.