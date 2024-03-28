Dave Canales: I think we're going to be competitive for the division this year

The Panthers finished a league-worst 2-15 in 2023. But their new head coach nevertheless has his eyes set on capturing the NFC South in his first season.

Head coach Dave Canales said during the annual league meeting this week that he feels Carolina will be much improved in 2024.

"I think we're going to be competitive for the division this year," Canales said, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports. "What I'm saying is, if we play good football, if we can get the football right like we believe we can, and we can take care of the football, let the numbers take care of themselves, we'll be in the hunt. We'll be in every single game, which will give us an opportunity to be in the hunt for the division at the end.”

Canales, who spent last season in the division as the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator, noted that every team in the NFC South has improved this offseason. But Canales is anticipating that Carolina will be able to compete with any opponent come this fall.

“Every one of those games is going to be a huge opportunity for us to become us, to see what version of football we want to play," Canales said. "We want to walk off that field saying, 'This is Panthers football.' It's tough. It's fast. It's physical. It's a really intelligent style of play. That's kind of going to be our approach.”

If the Panthers are going to be competitive, it will start with setting up quarterback Bryce Young to succeed. Canales has acknowledged that “it’s going to take some time” for Young to display all the ways he can improve. But Canales also feels last year's No. 1 overall pick has the right attitude to facilitate a Carolina turnaround.