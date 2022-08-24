Dave Aranda explains how he felt like ‘a machine’ as LSU’s defensive coordinator

Winning at what cost?

Dave Aranda was the defensive coordinator for the LSU Tigers during the 2019 national championship season when the Tigers went 15-0. It is a common adage that winning solves a lot of problems, but does it really?

Winning is great, but it came at a cost for Aranda as he felt as if he became the Terminator during his time on the Bayou.

“I felt when I was (at LSU) that I was like a machine,” he said. “I didn’t really talk, and it got to the point where I was there long enough to where people kind of understood that and they would protect me or shield me from talking and then it just became worse. I would remove myself a lot. I just wouldn’t engage, more than anything.”

Aranda left LSU after the 2019 season to become the new head coach of the Baylor Bears. The Bears went 2-7 in 2020 before turning it around and going 12-2 last season, which ended with a Big 12 title and a win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. Since leaving LSU, it seems Aranda has gotten his personality back in the Big 12.

