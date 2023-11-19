Davante Adams touchdown puts Raiders ahead 10-7 over Dolphins

The Raiders and Dolphins have put together an entertaining first quarter, with Las Vegas carrying a 10-7 lead as the period ends.

After Miami gained a 7-3 advantage with Tyreek Hill's 38-yard touchdown catch, Davante Adams put the Raiders back on top with a 46-yard score. Adams caught a deep ball with defenders around him to cap a four-play, 75-yard drive that took just 2:02 off the clock.

Adams finished the first quarter having caught all five of his targets for 56 yards. Rookie Aidan O’Connell is 9-of-10 for 105 yards with a TD — good for a 143.8 passer rating.

But there is some tough injury news for the Dolphins, as their rookie running back De’Von Achane is questionable to return with a knee injury. He was just activated off of injured reserve with a knee injury for Sunday’s game. He’s taken one carry and caught one pass for 4 yards so far on Sunday.