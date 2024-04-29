Darmstadt chief compares drop to life with '102-year-old grandma'

Ruediger Fritsch, President of SV Darmstadt 98, speaks in a press conference. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Darmstadt president Rüdiger Fritsch has summed up the inevitability of his side's relegation from the Bundesliga after falling so far behind the rest of the pack.

"It's like a 102-year-old grandma where you know that one day it's going to happen and then it does. Then you're still very, very sad," he told reporters.

The 1-0 home defeat by Heidenheim on Sunday condemned the Lilies to an immediate return to the second division with three matchdays left.

The team went 22 games in a row without a win under Torsten Lieberknecht in what had been a "crap season," added Fritsch, who nevertheless wants to keep the coach.

"We'll leave it up to him. But we want to build something here for the long term," he said.