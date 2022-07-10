Danilo Gallinari officially signs with Celtics; here are the contract details

Gallinari officially signs with C's; here are the contract details originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Danilo Gallinari is officially a Boston Celtic.

It was reported earlier this month Gallinari would be joining the C's on a two-year contract once he cleared waivers. Gallinari's agent confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Italian forward has signed a two-year, $13.3 million fully-guaranteed deal with Boston that includes a player option.

With Gallinari now in the fold, the Celtics have three open roster spots to fill. They'll look to shore up the end of their bench after sending five players to the Indiana Pacers for point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Specifically, they reportedly have their sights set on a backup big man.

Gallinari averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds last season while shooting 43.4 percent from the floor, including 38.1 percent from 3-point range. The soon-to-be 34-year-old is a career 38.2 percent shooter from beyond the arc.