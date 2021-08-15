Daniel Jones tells Zach Wilson to ‘keep slinging it’ after Jets beat Giants

New York’s two starting quarterbacks did not meet on the field when the Jets and the Giants opened the preseason on Saturday night, but they did exchange pleasantries postgame.

Zach Wilson and Daniel Jones met at midfield after the Jets put a bow on a 12-7 win. Wilson provided Jones with insight into the early portion of his NFL journey during their brief conversation, while Jones offered Wilson encouragement ahead of the beginning of his rookie season.

Wilson impressed in his professional debut, leading the Jets to a field goal during one of his two series of action. He finished 6-9 for 63 yards through the air. Wilson looked calm and collected in the pocket, making professional-level throws in the face of pressure and showing some serious zip.

Jones, meanwhile, sat out the Giants’ first action of the preseason in anticipation of his season debut against the Browns.

Gang Green’s preseason opener was an encouraging step for Wilson after he struggled during the Green and White Scrimmage last weekend. The BYU product will look to build on his steady performance against the Giants when the Jets travel to Green Bay for joint practices and preseason action with the Packers next week.

List