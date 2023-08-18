Daniel Jones leads Giants on 75-yard TD drive in his only series

The Giants saw what they needed to see from Daniel Jones and most of the starting offense in one series Friday night. It's probably the last fans will see of Jones until the season opener against the Cowboys on Sept. 10.

Jones didn't have Saquon Barkley, but he did have most of the rest of his offense, and he quickly made a connection with tight end Darren Waller. Waller made three catches for 30 yards on the 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Jones was nearly perfect, completing eight of his nine attempts for 69 yards and a touchdown, as the Giants looked like a well-oiled machine against the Panthers.

Daniel Bellinger caught the 4-yard touchdown pass from Jones.

Jones did not play in the first preseason game, and it seems likely the Giants won't play him in the final preseason game.