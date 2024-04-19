Daniel Farke: Leeds United boss tells fans to be 'believers' in Championship promotion push

Leeds have not been outside of the top four in the Championship since 21 October [Getty Images]

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has likened his desire to create belief in his side to Jurgen Klopp's challenge before reviving Liverpool.

After a slow start to his first season in charge, Farke has guided Leeds to third in the Championship, two points behind leaders Ipswich Town.

Klopp's fellow German has fielded some of the youngest starting line-ups in the division across the campaign.

"This team deserves all the trust and all the backing," said Farke.

He added: "I totally trust and back these guys. We accept we are not the end product - we are not Real Madrid, with unbelievable experience, or Bayern Munich with being clinical.

"We are a pretty young side. We have fantastic players and I don't want to swap any of them but, because we are not the finished product, I can't guarantee we will always have the perfect outcome."

Leeds started 2024 by winning nine consecutive league matches as part of a 15-game unbeaten run. But they have taken just one point out of nine since 6 April.

At 24, Joel Piroe was the oldest of Leeds' six midfielders and forwards to start their 1-0 home defeat by Blackburn Rovers last Saturday, with 18-year-old Archie Gray, 20-year-old Wilfried Gnonto and 21-year-old Georginio Rutter among his teammates.

"When I compare how many years we've spent in the Premier League in the last 20 years with Leicester or Southampton, you won't label us as big favourites," said Farke, who took over following the end of Leeds' three-season stay in the top flight.

"I think Jurgen Klopp, when he joined Liverpool, said 'We have to start this process to become believers, not doubters'. This club has done fantastically to come from a really difficult situation 10 months ago to this situation, with an exciting young team.

"We have one department where we are one of the best sides in the league, if not the best - our supporters.

"They are second to none and one of the best in this country, if not the best. I would like to remind everyone to be a believer."

The Whites are a point behind second-placed Leicester City with a game less to play before Farke's players visit Middlesbrough on Monday and QPR on Friday.

Their final game of the season is at home to Southampton, who are three points behind them with a game in hand.

"We can make a perfect season, either by the first bullet of climbing up in the top two or by the second bullet, in the play-offs," said Farke, who won the Championship with Norwich City in 2018/19.

"If you choose to stay a doubter and moan a bit and be pessimistic, don't worry - we will go for it anyway, not a problem. But believe me, it feels much better if you're a believer."