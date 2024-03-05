‘Dancing bear' Suamataia could be 49ers' Day 2 draft target originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

INDIANAPOLIS — The 49ers took advantage of the talented offensive linemen at the NFL Scouting Combine, meeting with several prospects as part of their process looking ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft.

BYU tackle Kingsley Suamataia is a prospect the 49ers could target on Day 2 of the NFL draft and would add depth to San Francisco's offensive line group.

While the 49ers don’t have an immediate need for a tackle, Suamataia could take his time developing into a solid NFL starter.

School: Brigham Young University

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 315 pounds

Age: 21 years

Positions played: right tackle, left tackle

Trent Williams is signed through the 2026 NFL season, which means there is no rush to select a successor but the 49ers are always looking to the future.

"It’d be a blessing just to learn from one of the greats that is doing it to this day,” Suamataia said of Williams. “Just to be in the room with him would be an honor.”

Playing in the NFL is in Suamataia’s genes. The BYU product is a cousin of Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell, Chicago Bears linebacker Noah Sewell and New Orleans Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell. He hopes to follow in their footsteps.

Suamataia appeared in one game for the University of Oregon before transferring to BYU and starting at right tackle in 2022. The following season, the Utah native made the move to the left side where he started the entire year.

One of Suamataia’s best attributes is his mobility, and as one NFL scout even told NBC Sports Bay Area, the BYU product is like a “dancing bear” when on the field.

The agile lineman agreed with the analogy.

“I love dancing, not going to lie to you,” Suamataia said with a laugh. “Got to stay light on my feet. Being able to show my athleticism, especially in the run game. Being able to move blockers from point A to point B. I definitely love doing wide zone.”

Suamataia’s athleticism makes him an excellent candidate for the 49ers in coach Shanahan’s outside zone run scheme. The young lineman would not have the pressure on his shoulders to start immediately while working on becoming a stronger pass protector.

In his two seasons as a BYU starter, on 742 pass blocking snaps, Suamataia allowed two sacks, nine hits and 15 hurries, per PFF. When asked if pass blocking or run blocking was his strength, the second-team All-Big 12 honoree answered diplomatically

“It’s like a 50-50,” Suamataia said. “But I’ll say run blocking. I just like being physical, getting off the ball, being able to move somebody.”

