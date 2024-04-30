Dana White trashes NBC News over reporting of Jon Jones incident with UFC drug testers
It’s well known that UFC CEO Dana White is not a fan of news media, and he made this known once again following a recent situation involving heavyweight champion Jon Jones.
White blasted the media, specifically NBC News, over its recent reporting around Jones allegedly assaulting a female drug-testing agent from Drug Free Sport International – the UFC’s anti-doping partner. The woman told police Jones threatened her and took her phone during a collection procedure on March 30 at his home in Albuquerque, N.M.
Although an incident report was filed with the Albuquerque Police Department, Jones was never arrested – a detail that NBC News misreported and then corrected.
“Jon Jones got into some trouble recently, and they said that – he literally is always in trouble,” White said on the Club Random Podcast. “Always has something going on and got into trouble. NBC News put out a story that he was arrested, and he was never arrested. It’s just like they don’t even try anymore.
“A drug-testing company – all of our fighters are drug tested, so the testing agents can show up at your house or wherever you are, and they have to know your whereabouts – showed up, and she said that he threatened her. Then NBC News said that he was arrested, and he was never arrested.”
White didn’t offer a reaction to the incident itself.
Jones denied the threats in a statement on Instagram. Jones also shared a video of a high-five shared with DFSI collectors as they appeared to leave his home.
Jones, who’s been sitting out recovering from a torn pectoral muscle, announced last week that he’s back to MMA training. He’s expected to defend his heavyweight belt later this year against former champion Stipe Miocic.