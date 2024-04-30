Dana White trashes NBC News over reporting of Jon Jones incident with UFC drug testers

It’s well known that UFC CEO Dana White is not a fan of news media, and he made this known once again following a recent situation involving heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

White blasted the media, specifically NBC News, over its recent reporting around Jones allegedly assaulting a female drug-testing agent from Drug Free Sport International – the UFC’s anti-doping partner. The woman told police Jones threatened her and took her phone during a collection procedure on March 30 at his home in Albuquerque, N.M.

Although an incident report was filed with the Albuquerque Police Department, Jones was never arrested – a detail that NBC News misreported and then corrected.

“Jon Jones got into some trouble recently, and they said that – he literally is always in trouble,” White said on the Club Random Podcast. “Always has something going on and got into trouble. NBC News put out a story that he was arrested, and he was never arrested. It’s just like they don’t even try anymore.

“A drug-testing company – all of our fighters are drug tested, so the testing agents can show up at your house or wherever you are, and they have to know your whereabouts – showed up, and she said that he threatened her. Then NBC News said that he was arrested, and he was never arrested.”

White didn’t offer a reaction to the incident itself.

Jones denied the threats in a statement on Instagram. Jones also shared a video of a high-five shared with DFSI collectors as they appeared to leave his home.

Jones, who’s been sitting out recovering from a torn pectoral muscle, announced last week that he’s back to MMA training. He’s expected to defend his heavyweight belt later this year against former champion Stipe Miocic.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie