Dana White: Israel Adesanya to fight for 205-pound belt, wants to see him fight Jon Jones

Dana White recently revealed UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya will fight for the light heavyweight belt, but also admitted that he wants to see him fight Jon Jones.

Adesanya has steamrolled the vast majority of the middleweight division en route to becoming it's undefeated champion at 20-0. He has long been feuding with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, everyone expecting that it would eventually boil over into a fight in the Octagon.

Jones, however, vacated the title in preparation for a move to heavyweight. Since then, Jan Blachowicz won the vacant title by defeating Dominick Reyes.

White on Saturday revealed that Blachowicz's first title defense would come against another champion in the form of Adesanya, who has been keen to move up and challenge himself in a new weight class.

Though Jones has been adamant that he is moving to heavyweight, if Adesanya defeats Blachowicz, nearly everyone, admittedly even White, will be champing at the bit for an Adesanya vs. Jones match-up.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Video: Armed with shotgun, Jon Jones chases away alleged burglar

Related Video > Israel Adesanya dusts Paulo Costa

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)