Roy Jones Jr - Dana White - Mike Tyson

Boxing superstars Mike Tyson and Roy Jones, Jr., are salted to return to the ring on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Though the bout between the 54-year-old Tyson and Jones, who is 51 years old, has been framed as an exhibition from the beginning, most onlookers were excited by visions of Tyson's old knockout highlight reel dancing in their heads.

The California State Athletic Commission has said the bout will be limited to hard sparring and that it will not officially score the bout or announce a winner.

News of the Tyson vs. Jones limitations flabbergasted UFC president Dana White, who was caught off guard when learning about them during the UFC 255 post-fight press conference on Saturday night.

