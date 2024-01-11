Dan Lanning announces that he won’t be leaving Oregon for Alabama

The past 24 hours have been pretty hectic for Oregon Duck fans, as rumors about their head coach potentially leaving started to swirl once again.

With Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban announcing his retirement, the immediate thought was that Lanning, Oregon’s second-year coach, would be one of the top candidates to replace him. However, a new report from 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz on Thursday morning shows that Lanning intends to stay in Eugene for the immediate future, passing on the Alabama job.

Not long after, Lanning himself posted a video to social media confirming that he would stay in Eugene.

Lanning was previously on the Alabama staff as a graduate assistant in 2015. With his 22-5 record in Eugene, a pair of top-10 recruiting classes, and a couple of elite transfer portal classes, Lanning has proven to be one of the top young candidates in the nation. His decision to stay with the Ducks as they enter the Big Ten Conference with the preseason No. 3 ranked team in the nation, per ESPN, is notable, and a massive win for Oregon fans.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire