Dan Campbell “can’t say enough good things about” Jared Goff

One of the surprises of this NFL season is that Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who was traded last year along with two first-round draft picks in exchange for sending Matthew Stafford to the Rams, has actually played better than Stafford has.

That has translated only to a 1-3 record, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell has heaped praise on Goff.

“Goff is playing at a very high level,” Campbell said. “He’s certainly given us a chance to win these games. I can’t say enough good things about him. he’s built a camaraderie with these receivers, he trusts them, they’re all on the same page. That goes a long way.”

Goff’s stats — 92-of-151 for 1,126 yards, with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions — have been solid, and the advanced stats look even better: FootballOutsiders.com ranks Goff as the No. 5 quarterback in the league so far this season. Goff deserves the praise he’s getting, even if the Lions’ top-scoring offense has been failed by its defense.

