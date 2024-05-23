Dan Campbell: Jameson Williams is a "man on a mission"

Wide receiver Jameson Williams's first two seasons with the Lions have been interrupted by a knee injury he suffered in his final college game and a suspension for violating the league's gambling policy, but there's nothing getting in the way of his preparations for his third NFL campaign.

That change in circumstance has been a positive one for Williams. The wideout was singled out by head coach Dan Campbell on Thursday as the player who has made the biggest strides since the team opened its offseason program.

"We started this thing back in April and you have Phase One for a couple of weeks, then we've been on the grass for three weeks in Phase Two, which has been routes on air and fundamentals and individual and doing all this," Campbell said, via the team's website. "We're two practices in [to Phase Three] and if you said, 'Give me one player who is the most improved from that start to finish over that time?' Jamo is that guy right now. He is a man on a mission and I'm just going to leave it at that."

Williams said that he has "been putting in work since the season ended and it feels good hearing that" from Campbell. If Williams can stay on the field and consistently show the game-breaking ability he's flashed in his first two seasons, there will be plenty more praise coming his way this season.

