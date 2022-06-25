Damian Lillard recruiting Kevin Durant on social media

Dionysis Aravantinos: Damian Lillard on Instagram

StatMuse @statmuse

Start. Bench. Cut.

Seattle/OKC:

— 27/7/4

— 48/38/88%

Golden State:

— 26/7/5

— 52/38/88%

Brooklyn:

— 29/7/6

— 53/41/90%

KD has always been elite. pic.twitter.com/Zf2jASEgd3 – 4:17 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Dame.😯 pic.twitter.com/JZH7TLj8YD – 4:15 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Whoever made that Dame/KD photoshop was smart enough not to give him #7 and have him go back to 35. Knowing that stuff is a key to a successful jersey swaps. I’ve seen Myles Turner in a Celtics jersey wearing #33 and that kills the intrigue to me. – 4:10 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Durant + Dame?

Looks like Lillard wants it to happen 👀

(via damianlillard/IG) pic.twitter.com/gNqe33eubV – 4:01 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

You have no idea how funny it is to see all these kids hate-following, hate-liking and subtweeting me for a month about Jabari switching it up and now talking about him like he’s the next KD. It’s truly a surreal experience. – 3:27 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

If Kyrie Irving leaves the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant will reportedly request a trade.

If KD becomes available, what would a Durant trade look like? Which teams make sense as a potential destination? @NekiasNBA breaks it down: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-tr… – 2:12 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Could another Heat run at Kevin Durant be in the cards? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:29 PM

Jabari Young @JabariJYoung

With #NBA season over, @ispottv released it advertising spending report. Estimated about $1.3 billion spent in NBA content (reg sn.+playoffs+finals)

State Farm among top seen brands. (For me, those Boban commercials helped 😂)

Dame & Tatum commercials also did well. #Sportsbiz pic.twitter.com/nffTs8PmbV – 11:51 AM

Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard

With @HuskeyEnt. Should KD get involved in the Kyrie situation? Was Durant ever a ‘bus driver’? NBA Draft recap & more! Guests: Kerry Kittles @Michael Lee

Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:15 AM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + @Jonathan Givony recap the draft +look ahead to free agency: Nets, Kyrie, fake KD trades, Ayton, DET/ORL drafts, Sixers trade, deals that didn’t happen (but still might), more:

Spotify: spoti.fi/39QSdm9

Apple: apple.co/3A2Mkx4 – 10:43 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Could another Heat run at Kevin Durant be in the cards? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:14 AM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New podcast with @Logan Murdock with seven lingering questions following the NBA Draft on Brunson, the Spurs, Ayton, Gobert, John Collins, Wolves, Bulls, and the Durant-Irving situation. @ringer open.spotify.com/episode/1GcuQK… – 8:34 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The last three players the Thunder/Sonics drafted in the top five have gone on to win MVP:

— Kevin Durant

— Russell Westbrook

— James Harden

Chet’s up next. pic.twitter.com/fJq1h1wSES – 5:34 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

I asked Joe Cronin about Damian Lillard’s involvement in the draft process: “He’s so curious. He has a pretty good front-office lens. He gets the other side of it. It’s pretty cool to be able to talk with him about roster-building and get into cap stuff.” – 12:55 AM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs go for another potentially high-scoring guard, choosing Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley with the 25th overall pick.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 10:49 PM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

SAN ANTONIO SPURS PICK BLAKE WESLEY OF NOTRE DAME #25

SNAP GRADE: B

@David Thorpe: I’m a fan after watching him at ND. Another guy Spurs hope will be very good in a few years. Team now loaded with players at that position; likely trades are coming to SA.

https://t.co/LIiDCynK7i pic.twitter.com/i1OIMsioRe – 10:36 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs go for another potentially high-scoring guard, choosing Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley with the 25th overall pick.

Sochan, Branham & Wesley are all 19. – 10:32 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

For a third pick in the first-round, the Spurs are focused on Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley, per source. – 10:28 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Shaedon Sharpe said he didn’t get a chance to have a conversation with Damian Lillard while he was in town to work out, although Lillard was watching with the front office/coaching staff. – 9:21 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Shaedon Sharpe and Dame!!! – 8:43 PM

Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers

That’s a great story — Notre Dame women’s coach Niele Ivey’s kid makes good. Jaden goes No. 5 with the Pistons. – 8:37 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

I like Keegan and at least the Maloofs don’t own the team… because the Thomas Robinson-Damian Lillard comp is going to glow in the dark – 8:31 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

So all indications are Raptors will not be making moves to get into draft lottery — ie: moving OG Anunoby. No surprise there. Most of the energy has been coming from Portland working hard to add veterans around Lillard. Toronto is still in ‘be patient and grow’ mode. – 7:54 PM

Tom Ziller @teamziller

Dame Time waits for no one.

On the line Portland is currently riding, and one they might jump off on Thursday: ziller.substack.com/p/dame-time-wa… – 7:51 AM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

As an outsider, kinda like the Detroit-Portland swap for both teams?

If you’re gonna still build around Dame (which is more questionable), you do it with big, athletic wings. And Cade-Ayton pick-and-roll would be fun, if they can actually get him. – 9:03 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

You can make an all time squad from Jerami Grant’s teammates:

PG — Russell Westbrook

SG — Damian Lillard

SF — Paul George

PF — Jerami Grant

C — Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/RcyuHhoyta – 8:23 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Damian Lillard last offseason: “Where we are isn’t good enough.”

Blazers additions since:

— Cody Zeller

— Ben McLemore

— Josh Hart

— Dennis Smith Jr

— Eric Bledsoe

— Justise Winslow

— Joe Ingles

— Jerami Grant

Somebody check on Dame. pic.twitter.com/hILTOs1Akm – 6:31 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

2022-23 Blazers possible starting line-up

Lillard – Simons – Hart – Grant – Nurkic

They have scorers, length, defensive ability, leadership.

They gonna be good and play-off candidates next season. #RipCity – 6:15 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Dame

Simons

Hart

Grant

Start of something? pic.twitter.com/sR163yFFhS – 6:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

If they re-sign their own FAs, Portland could roll out:

Jusuf Nurkic

Jerami Grant

Josh Hart

Anfernee Simons

Damian Lillard

Plus, whoever they add with their exceptions and at #7 or through other trades. Not a bad start to the retool for the Blazers. – 6:02 PM

Jusuf Nurkic: -via Twitter @bosnianbeast27 / June 25, 2022

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was reportedly interested in playing with Ayton. However, Portland kept Jusuf Nurkic through the trade deadline with the intention of re-signing him in free agency this summer, which remains the case a week before free agency begins, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 24, 2022

Aaron J. Fentress: Just chatted with Damian Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin. He praised the trade for Jerami Grant saying it gives his superstar client a new impact veteran talent to work with while also demonstrating that, “the Blazers are competing.” #RipCity -via Twitter @AaronJFentress / June 23, 2022

But whatever the case, teams are reportedly making preparations for the Nets star potentially being available in the coming days. That’s according to ESPN insider Zach Lowe on a post-NBA draft episode of his Lowe Post podcast: “I can tell you this. This is what teams are doing. Teams are already operating under, not the assumption, but ‘we need to prepare for the contingency that Kevin Durant is available via trade in six days or seven days.’ … The whole league is now.” -via Clutch Points / June 25, 2022

Rumors have it that if Irving ends up leaving the Nets, Durant could also ask out. For Windhorst, trying to trade for KD after the Irving situation blew up would be something the Heat could do. “The godfather move is not to trade for Kyrie Irving. The godfather move is to let the Kyrie Irving situation to blow up and then wait for Kevin Durant to say he wants out of there. That’s the Miami Heat move,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s Get Up. -via Clutch Points / June 25, 2022