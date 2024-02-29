Can Dalton Knecht win Wooden Award? How Tennessee basketball star stacks up vs. Zach Edey

In a game in which Tennessee basketball ping-ponged back and forth with Auburn for about 35 minutes, the No. 4 Vols were able to pull away from the No. 11 Tigers in a 92-84 win that pushed Tennessee to 22-6 (12-3 SEC), first in the conference.

At the helm for Tennessee was who else but superstar Dalton Knecht, who scored 39 points with two rebounds and drew a remarkable amount of attention from Bruce Pearl's defense. Even when Knecht wasn't scoring, he was creating opportunities for his teammates while playing on the ball, turning in a remarkably well-rounded performance.

Knecht, whose case for the SEC Player of the Year may well have been capped off Wednesday, is also sparking a bit of conversation about a bigger award: the Wooden Award, given to the most outstanding player in the country.

While the Wooden Award was (and is) Purdue center Zach Edey's to lose, the senior Knecht has at least opened up the conversation as he continues to take over games for the Vols. Indeed, Knecht outscored the entire Auburn team 25-21 over the last 12:01 of the game, per Peter Burns.

Wooden Award odds 2023-24

As of Feb. 27, BetMGM has Edey as the runaway favorite for National Player of the Year.

Edey, averaging 23.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game, is at -10000. Knecht sits behind R.J. Davis of North Carolina (+2000) and is tied with Kansas' Hunter Dickinson (+5000).

If nothing else, playing at his pace, Knecht could continue to extend the conversation. But it's hard to imagine anyone making up that much ground Edey.

Zach Edey, Purdue, -10000

R.J. Davis, North Carolina, +2500

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee, +5000

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas, +5000

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, +15000

Tristen Newton, UConn, +15000

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton, +15000

Tyler Kolek, Marquette, +15000

Dalton Knecht vs. Zach Edey stats

While Edey unquestionably holds the odds over Knecht statistically, where Knecht stands out is in his ability to take over a game and the cornucopia of ways in which he can score.

Knecht is averaging 20.1 points per game to Edey's 23.7 points, and 5.0 rebounds to Edey's 11.8. He is, however, shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc on 5.61 attempts per game, a portion of the box score Edey largely ignores.

The two have very different styles, but Edey undoubtedly holds the edge in stats. Knecht, on the other hand, has shown time and time again he's a closer, something that has Vols fans extremely excited about March.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Can Dalton Knecht win Wooden Award? Tennessee star's stats vs Zach Edey