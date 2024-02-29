Dalton Knecht lights up Auburn, giving Tennessee basketball key SEC win entering Alabama

Dalton Knecht didn't want any help.

The Tennessee basketball star waved away a screen, eyed Auburn forward Johni Broome and went to work. He rifled a 3-pointer over the 6-foot-11 Broome, and it was true because of course it was. Knecht was in that mode again − that mode where he may well be the best college basketball player in the country.

He was unstoppable and unflappable Wednesday, willing Tennessee past Auburn in a 92-84 win with a furious second-half scoring flurry at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Knecht had a season-high 39 points for No. 4 Tennessee (22-6, 12-3 SEC), which toppled No. 11 Auburn (21-7, 10-5) to guarantee it will stay in first place regardless entering a Saturday's showdown at Alabama. The Vols and Crimson Tide entered Wednesday tied with the Vols atop the SEC standings.

Knecht was 12-for-21 shooting and 5-for-8 on 3-pointers. He hit 10-for-12 at the free-throw line.

Dalton Knecht delivered once again

Tennessee fell behind by eight in the second half then Knecht took over. He scored 25 of his 27 second-half points in the final 12:01. It was his sixth 20-point half this season and his fifth 20-point second half.

He hit the 3-point over Broome in the middle of that stretch. He got matched up on the big man again on the following possession, this time driving past him for a two-handed dunk.

Knecht was in first-half trouble, but that didn't slow down his scoring. He got 12 in the first half, then went off in the second half as he has done so often this season.

Knecht picked up his second foul at the 9:40 mark of the first half but remained in the game and scored five quick points. He came back in with 5:54 before halftime. The senior hit both his 3-point attempts and all four free-throw attempts before halftime.

Jonas Aidoo vs. Johni Broome was worth watching

Two of the best big men in the SEC squared off in Knoxville on Wednesday and delivered. Auburn's Broome was unstoppable for much of the second half, getting inside and making shots regularly.

Jonas Aidoo was up to the task, especially early. He scored six points in the opening minutes and had 10 in the first half. He finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Broome finished with 23 points and nine rebounds.

