Dallas Wings, coach Brian Agler split after just two seasons

Bryan Agler’s time in Dallas is over.

The Wings, after just two seasons with Agler, parted ways with their head coach on Wednesday afternoon. They finished the season — which was shortened and held in a bubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, due to the COVID-19 pandemic — with an 8-14 record and did not make the postseason.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to coach the Dallas Wings, I have great respect for the organization” Agler said in a statement. “I wish everyone within the Wings organization the best of luck in the future.”

Agler was hired in Dallas before the 2019 season. He finished with an 18-38 overall record there, and didn’t make the playoffs either year.

Agler took over with the Wings after a four year stint with the Los Angeles Sparks, where he led them to a WNBA title in 2016. He also won a title with the Seattle Storm in 2010, and spent four seasons with the Minnesota Lynx from 1999-2002.

“We appreciate Brian’s contributions to the Dallas Wings over the last two years,” Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb said in a statement. “As we look to the future, we believe our team is talented and well-positioned for success. After discussions with Brian, we have elected to go in different directions. We are thankful for Brian’s work, dedication to the community and his belief in our dynamic team. We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors. “We will take a deliberate approach as we seek a new head coach to lead teh Wings. We believe our team’s youth, tenacity and talent provide us with the competitive edge to attract the right fit for our club and someone who will lead our continued growth as we pursue a WNBA Championship.”

