Dallas Turner visits with Vikings on Monday, to meet with several more teams before draft

Byron Murphy II isn't the only top defensive player visiting with the Vikings on Monday.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Minnesota is also hosting former Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner.

Turner, the 2023 SEC co-defensive player of the year, recorded 10.0 sacks with 14.5 tackles for loss in 14 games last season. In all, he recorded 22.5 sacks with 32.5 tackles for loss in his three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Minnesota currently has the No. 11 and No. 23 overall selections in the first round.

Turner is also set to visit with the Bears, Chargers, Falcons, and Cardinals before the draft.