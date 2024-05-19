Dallas rally to down Thunder, reach NBA Western Conference finals

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the fourth quarter of a series-clinching victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA playoffs (Sam Hodde)

Luka Doncic posted a triple-double and P.J. Washington drilled the deciding free-throws as the Dallas Mavericks erased a 17-point deficit to beat Oklahoma City 117-116 to reach the NBA Western Conference finals on Saturday.

The Mavericks beat the top-seeded Thunder 4-2 in the best-of-seven conference semi-final series to reach the conference finals for the second time in three years.

They'll face either the defending champion Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves, who faced a deciding game seven in their series on Sunday.

Doncic scored 29 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Kyrie Irving and Derrick Jones Jr. scored 22 points apiece and Dereck Lively added 12 off the bench for the Mavs.

Washington scored all nine of his points in the fourth quarter -- including two free-throws with 2.5 seconds remaining that lifted the Mavs to victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36 points to lead the Thunder, who led by 16 at halftime and pushed the advantage to 17 early in the third before the Mavericks stormed back in front of a frenzied home crowd.

Lively's dunk tied it up at 97-97 midway through the fourth quarter. The Thunder pulled away again, but Dallas reeled them in, knotting it at 105-105 on a three-pointer by Washington with 4:11 remaining.

They traded the lead three times from there, Chet Holmgren throwing down a dunk to put Oklahoma City up 116-115 with 20.4 seconds left.

But Washington was fouled by Gilgeous-Alexander on a three-point attempt in the corner.

Oklahoma City challenged the call but it stood and Washington made the first two free throws before intentionally missing the third, the Thunder grabbing the rebound but unable to make a shot.

