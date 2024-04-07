Dallas' Paes, St. Louis City's Bürki stellar in scoreless draw

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Maarten Paes saved seven shots for FC Dallas and Roman Bürki notched five for St. Louis City as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Dallas (1-4-1) played without a couple of key players on offense — Asier Illarreamendi and Jesús Ferreira, who are both out with muscle injuries. The tie ends a four-match losing streak that tied a club record.

St. Louis City (1-1-5) has four ties and a loss in its last five matches.

The two clubs split two matches last season, the first for St. Louis City, with both winning at home.

St. Louis City is 1-0-3 at home this season and has just one loss in its last 10 matches there.

Dallas came into the match having yielded 10 goals through its first five outings.

Dallas returns home to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. St. Louis City will host Austin FC on Sunday.

