Dallas Mavericks return home for Game 3 against LA Clippers

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are hoping to take the lead in their playoff series while hosting the LA Clippers at home Friday night.

The home-court advantage should help the Mavs gain some ground in a series that’s pretty evenly matched.

MORE: Dallas Mavericks News

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic celebrates after scoring during the NBA first-round playoff match between Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles , the United States, April 23, 2024. (Photo by Zhao Hanrong/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Of course, Game 1 did not go their way. A disastrous first half doomed their chances, and the team had to work quickly to put it behind them.

Game 2 was much different. The Mavs shot much better Tuesday night in LA.They also out-rebounded the Clippers in a game that was very physical.

Now, they’re hoping to gain some momentum as they prepare for Game 3 at the American Airline Center.

"It’s been pretty physical, you know. They let you get away with things on both sides, you know. That’s what they talk about when they say play basketball. So, we just have to match energy every time and come out and play physical," said Mavs forward Maxi Kleber.

"Yeah, it’s going to be physical all the way to the end. That’s the way this series is set up. And so who can absorb it and who can embrace it has been the one that’s come out on top," Coach Jason Kidd said.

There will be some notable roster changes on Friday night.

The Mavs will be without guard Tim Hardaway Jr. after he injured his ankle in Game 2. And starting center Daniel Gafford is questionable because of a lower back problem.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Mavs fans are encouraged to wear blue to the game.

Fans can also get a free ride to Victory Park on DART using the code MFFL24 in the Go Pass app.