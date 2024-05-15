Dallas Mavericks playoff game forces another AAC event to reschedule

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder will play Game 6 of their playoff series on Saturday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, disrupting another event.

A Pepe Aguilar concert was scheduled for Saturday at the AAC.

Because the Mavericks lost Game 4, guaranteeing that the series will go to a sixth game, the Pepe Aguilar show has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 29.

All previously purchased tickets will still be honored as a part of the new date.

ATTN PEPE GUESTS 🎫 Pepe Aguilar – Jaripeo "Hasta Los Huesos" at American Airlines Center has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 29. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. pic.twitter.com/jYgL8UOu4o — American Airlines Center (@AACenter) May 15, 2024

It is the third event that has been moved at the AAC due to the NBA Playoffs.

Bad Bunny and Nicki Minaj both altered their concert schedules due to the games.

The Mavericks and Thunder will play Game 5 in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.