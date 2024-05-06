Dallas Mavericks announce extension for coach Jason Kidd after series victory over Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks announced they signed head coach Jason Kidd to a multi-year extension.

Mavs general manager Nico Harrison spoke on what Kidd has brought to the organization.

“I have known Jason for a long time, and I cannot think of a better, more qualified candidate to lead this team going forward,” said Harrison, “As a former NBA Champion Hall of Fame player, Jason brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role which cannot be duplicated. He has earned the trust and respect of our players and that of so many across the league, and I look forward to working alongside him as we continue to build upon the culture and foundation of success he’s helped foster throughout his tenure as head coach.”

Kidd has a record of 140-106 in three seasons with the Mavs, making the playoffs twice including getting to the 2021-22 NBA Western Conference Finals. Kidd has a playoff record of 13-11 with the team.

Kidd was rumored to be in the running for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching position after the team fired Darvin Ham following their first-round playoff loss to the defined NBA Champion Denver Nuggets.