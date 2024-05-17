Dallas looks to clinch second round series over Colorado in game 6

Dallas Stars (52-21-9, first in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (50-25-7, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Avalanche -119, Stars +100; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Stars lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars look to clinch the second round of the NHL Playoffs over the Colorado Avalanche in game six. The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Avalanche won the last meeting 5-3. Cale Makar scored two goals in the win.

Colorado has a 50-25-7 record overall and a 22-12-2 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have a +50 scoring differential, with 302 total goals scored and 252 allowed.

Dallas has a 20-8-3 record in Central Division games and a 52-21-9 record overall. The Stars have gone 28-8-3 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 51 goals and 89 assists for the Avalanche. Artturi Lehkonen has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Roope Hintz has 30 goals and 35 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: out (nhlpa), Gabriel Landeskog: out for season (knee), Logan O'Connor: out for season (hip).

Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: out (lower body), Roope Hintz: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.