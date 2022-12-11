Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars TV, time, kickoff, line
After escaping with a 27-23 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, the Cowboys travel to Florida on Sept. 18 to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Cowboys (10-3) are in second place in the NFC East, trailing the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) with four games remaining.
Jacksonville (5-8) is in second pace in the AFC South. The Jaguars upset Tennessee 36-22 in Nashville on Sunday.
COWBOYS at JAGUARS
When: Dec. 18, noon
Where: TIAA Bank Field
TV: FOX
Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”
Line: TBA
Last meeting: The Cowboys beat the Jaguars 40-7 on Oct. 4, 2018, at AT&T Stadium.