Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars TV, time, kickoff, line

After escaping with a 27-23 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, the Cowboys travel to Florida on Sept. 18 to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Cowboys (10-3) are in second place in the NFC East, trailing the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) with four games remaining.

Jacksonville (5-8) is in second pace in the AFC South. The Jaguars upset Tennessee 36-22 in Nashville on Sunday.

COWBOYS at JAGUARS

When: Dec. 18, noon

Where: TIAA Bank Field

TV: FOX

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: TBA

Last meeting: The Cowboys beat the Jaguars 40-7 on Oct. 4, 2018, at AT&T Stadium.