Dallas Cowboys sign RB Royce Freeman, so don’t expect Ezekiel Elliott to return

The Dallas Cowboys have bolstered their running back room one week before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, signing Royce Freeman to a one-year deal.

Freeman had 319 yards on 77 carries with 2 touchdowns last year for the Los Angeles Rams, his fourth team since coming into the league as a third round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2018.

He has also played for the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers.

The Cowboys still plan to select a potential starting running back in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

But Freeman gives them an experienced option in the quest to replace the departed Tony Pollard, who signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

The other running backs on the roster are Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis and Snoop Conner.

Freeman, 28, had his best season as a rookie with the Broncos when he rushed for 521 yards and five touchdowns on 130 carries.

His presence likely removes any chance of bringing back two-time NFL leading rusher Ezekiel Elliott to the Cowboys.

Elliott, who played last season with the New England Patriots after being cut by the Cowboys following the 2022 season, had shown interest in coming back.

Freeman joins linebacker Eric Kendricks as just the second outside free agent to sign with the Cowboys.