Dallas Cowboys Player Micah Parsons Named President of B/R Gridiron, Signs Multi-Year Extension With Bleacher Report

Warner Bros. Discovery’s digital sports outlet Bleacher Report has named Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons president of its football-focused platform B/R Gridiron. He has also signed a multi-year extension of his contract with Bleacher Report.

The agreement makes Parsons, 24, the first pro athlete actively playing for a team to hold a leadership title at a sports media company. He will continue to host the podcast “The Edge with Micah Parsons” which provides an inside look on the Dallas Cowboys season and recaps the latest NFL news. The second season is set to launch in August during the NFL preseason.

“Working with Bleacher Report on ‘The Edge’ has given me the desire to want to share my view of the game even more,” said Parsons. “Being able to create something dynamic for fans alongside a content team like B/R Gridiron, is a chance for me to flex different muscles than the ones I’m using each week on the field, plus it will just be fun.”

Parsons will work closely with B/R Gridiron’s leadership team on the content strategy for the portfolio, as well as launching new shows and developing original programs. Parsons will also continue to contribute his perspective and experience to analyzing B/R Gridiron’s shows. He’s previously served as an analyst for “B/R Gridiron Draft Night Show” and this year’s “NFL Draft Night show.”

“As a dominant voice on and off the field, Micah is well positioned to lead B/R Gridiron,” said Tyler Price, head of content for Bleacher Report. “We are excited to deepen his engagement with the B/R team and help grow his platform off the field in a different and unique way.”

