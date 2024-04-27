Who is Marshall Kneeland, the Dallas Cowboys second-round draft pick from Western Michigan

The Dallas Cowboys selected Western Michigan edge defender Marshawn Kneeland with their second-round pick in the 2024 draft on Friday. He was the 24th pick in the second round, the 55th overall selection.

MARSHALL KNEELAND

School: Western Michigan

Round: 2, Pick 55

Height: 6-3 Weight: 275

Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich.

What you should know about him: Kneeland tested well in the NFL Combine, perhaps gaining Jerry Jones’ attention in Indianapolis. He started 38 games over five seasons at Western Michigan with 149 tackles, including 28 for losses. He also had 13 sacks.

How he fits on Cowboys: A bit of a surprise pick as the Cowboys already have a strong edge rusher in Micah Parsons and also have DeMarcus Lawrence. With Lawrence aging and Parsons in a contract battle, maybe it’s an insurance pick for the future. Either way, it was a tad surprising the Cowboys didn’t attempt to fill one of their known holes on the roster.