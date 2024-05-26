Dallas Cowboys’ most underrated player: DL Osa Odighizuwa

Micah Parsons is the superstar of the Cowboys’ defensive fronts, but it’s unwise to underestimate Odighizuwa, who Dallas selected in the third round of the 2021 draft out of UCLA. Odighizuwa has never had a season in which he’s created less than 38 total pressures, which he did in each of his first two NFL seasons, and he upped that to 44 pressures (along with three sacks) last season.

Whether he’s playing in the B-gaps or over the tackles, Odighizuwa has become a consistent, dynamic pressure creator who’s especially conversant with taking interior offensive linemen, walking them back into the pocket, and dumping them on the ground on the way to the quarterback.

If you want a great example of a defensive lineman walking a center all the way back into the pocket, what Osa Odighizuwa did to Josh Myers here is letter-perfect. pic.twitter.com/IxAesEKlh3 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 22, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire