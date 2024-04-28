Dallas Cowboys draft picks: Complete list of players selected in 2024 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2024 NFL Draft with 7 picks, but ended up making 8 selections.

The Cowboys grabbed an extra 3rd round pick by trading back in the first round.

All in all, the Cowboys picked four offensive players and four defensive guys.

The team filled many of the holes left by the departure of veterans, but one position they didn't address was running back.

Round 1: Tyler Guyton, OT - Oklahoma

With the 29th pick in the first round, Dallas selected OT Tyler Guyton from Oklahoma.

Guyton, a 6-foot-8, 322-pound offensive lineman played right tackle at Oklahoma, but the Cowboys brass expects him to play left tackle next season.

The Manor, Texas native played at TCU before transferring to Oklahoma.

Guyton grew up a Cowboys fan, but is fairly new to the game of football. He played basketball in high school before joining the football team his senior year.

The o-lineman will try to fill the sho7es of his longtime idol Tyron Smith.

Round 2: Marshawn Kneeland, DE - Western Michigan

KALAMAZOO, MI - AUGUST 31: Western Michigan Broncos defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland (99) celebrates after the college football game between the Saint Francis Red Flash and Western Michigan Broncos on August 31, 2023, at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, MI. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With the 56th overall pick, the Cowboys looked to the defensive side of the ball.

Marshawn Kneeland, a former two-star high school player, moved from playing tight end to defensive end and found a niche at Western Michigan.

Kneeland compiled 4.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss in 10 games in 2023.

He'll look to take the place of Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler who left in free agency.

Round 3: Cooper Beebe, OL - Kansas State

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 28: Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) blocks during the game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Kansas State Wildcats on December 28, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With their first pick in the third round the Cowboys went back to the offensive line.

They drafted Cooper Beebe with the 73rd overall pick.

Beebe won the Big 12 Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year each of the last two seasons.

He played tackle for the Wildcats, but scouts believe he is more suited for the interior of the line in the NFL.

Beebe could play center or guard and kick Tyler Smith or Zack Martin to tackle if Guyton is not ready to be a starting lineman right away.

The Cowboys need a center with last year's starter Tyler Biadasz signing with Washington this offseason.

Round 3: Marist Liufau, LB - Notre Dame

STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: Marist Liufau #8 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish rushes the edge in the second half during a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

The Cowboys are trying to sure up things at linebacker after the retirement of Leighton Vander Esch.

Liufau was a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award in 2023 and is the cousin of Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua.

Liufau was one of the faster linebackers in the draft who shed blocks well in his time with the Fighting Irish.

Round 5: Caelen Carson, CB - Wake Forest

LOUISVILLE, KY - OCTOBER 29: Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Caelen Carson (1) looks to make a tackle on defense during a college football game against the Louisville Cardinals on October 29, 2022 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Caelen Carson thought he could be a Day 2 pick, but had to wait until Day 3 to get the call from the Cowboys.

The 5-foot-11,195-pound cornerback from Wake Forest had to miss the Senior Bowl with a foot sprain, but says he's fully healed.

Now Carson is ready to go pick the brains of the Cowboys two interception machines: Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland.

Round 6: Ryan Flournoy, WR - Southeast Missouri State

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 31: American wide receiver Ryan Flournoy of Southeast Missouri (13) during the American Team practice for the Reese's Senior Bowl on January 31, 2024 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cowboys went back to the offensive side of the ball with the 216th overall pick.

Ryan Flournoy caught 118 passes for 1,823 yards and 13 touchdowns in two years at Southeast Missouri State.

VP of Player Personnel Will McClay said Flournay really stood out at the NFL Combine.

The Cowboys view him as a big, fast, physical receiver with good upside.

Round 7: Nathan Thomas, OT - Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 21: Nathan Thomas #50 of the Ragin' Cajuns lines up before the ball is snapped against Georgia State at Cajun Field on October 21, 2023 in Lafayette, Louisiana. (Photo by Ragin' Cajun Athletics/University Images via Getty Images)

The Cowboys drafted a third offensive lineman in the 7th round.

The 6-foot-5, 334-pounder out of Louisiana-Lafayette was projected by some to go in the 4th round.

Stephen Jones emphasized the exceptional value to get Thomas in the 7th.

Thomas told reporters he is confident about transitioning from tackle to guard, which is the initial expectation Dallas has for him.

Round 7: Justin Rogers, DT - Auburn

AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Diego Pavia #10 of the New Mexico State Aggies looks to throw the ball over defensive lineman Justin Rogers #52 of the Auburn Tigers during the second half of play at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

The Cowboys final pick of the draft was big man Justin Rogers.

Rogers is a defensive tackle who won't blow anyone away with the range, but the 6-foot-2, 330-pound lineman could move bodies up front in Mike Zimmer's defense.