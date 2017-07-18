Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Darlington car honors Busch Series titles

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retro paint scheme at Darlington is a commemoration of his NASCAR championships.

Tuesday, Junior unveiled the car that he’ll drive at Darlington for the final time on Sept. 2. He’s retiring at the end of the 2017 season from full-time Cup Series competition.





The scheme is a throwback to the AC Delco car he won championships with in the Busch (now Xfinity) Series in 1998 and 1999. The AC Delco car had the same blue color with red and white trim. The only thing different is the sponsor and car number.

Some people wondered if Junior would drive a car that looked like one his father Dale Earnhardt Sr. drove or a car similar to the Budweiser cars Junior drove when he came into the Cup Series. But while the AC Delco car may not be flashy, it’s a worthy tribute to the two titles Junior has in one of NASCAR’s top series.





