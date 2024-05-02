Dak Prescott "super excited" about Ezekiel Elliott's return

Most of the questions directed to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott this offseason have focused on his contract, but he got a chance to field queries on another topic Wednesday.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and Prescott were both part of the Cowboys' 2016 draft class and they spent seven seasons together before Elliott moved on to the Patriots in 2023. He's now back in Dallas after signing a new deal with the Cowboys this week and Prescott is thrilled to be sharing a locker room with Elliott once again.

“Super excited. Just obviously knowing our history, my experience with him as a brother, but, in this case, as a teammate, understanding what he brings to the team,” Prescott said, via Lawrence Dow of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Just the locker room alone, the culture he sets, a guy that does everything the right way from, from the locker room to the field.”

Elliott joined a running back group that's short on experience and Prescott thinks the veteran's arrival will benefit the players behind him because of the example set by "the way that he goes about his business on the field." If the Cowboys can also benefit from what Elliott does in games, it will be a win for all involved.