Dak Prescott aims for rare milestone, 4 straight games with 300 yards and 3 touchdowns

Dak Prescott is on a rare hot streak, and he can join some elite company in NFL history if he keeps it going on Sunday.

Prescott has at least 300 passing yards and three touchdown passes in each of his last three games. If Prescott tops 300 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday against the Panthers, he'll be just the fourth player in NFL history to do it four games in a row.

The other three quarterbacks to accomplish that feat are two Hall of Famers and a future Hall of Famer: Steve Young had five straight games with 300 yards and three touchdowns in 1998, Peyton Manning had four such games in 2012, and Patrick Mahomes had four such games in 2018. That's the list Prescott is hoping to join.

Over the last three weeks, Prescott leads all NFL quarterbacks with 1,082 yards and 11 touchdowns.