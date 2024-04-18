DACC eSports shine in national competitions

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Area Community College’s eSports team is showcasing some serious Nintendo videogame skills as members continue to hold high ranks in national competitions.

Team leader DC Canady will move into the final four of the Mario Kart Premier Division in his second national championship. Canady became DACC’s first-ever eSports national champion after winning a competition last year. His accomplishments were showcased in front of his peers as his championship ring was awarded during halftime at the Feb. 14, 2023 DACC men’s basketball game.

Canady is vying for an encore this year.

DACC offering free college to new full-time students this fall

Fellow team members Jake Dupree and Sebastian Burton also hold high ranks in Mario Kart. Dupree currently ranks 10th in the Mario Kart College Series (CS) Division, while Burton holds 13th place.

Mario Kart isn’t the only popular video game the team excels in. Justin Wilken, captain of the Smash Bros. Crew, ranks No. 2 nationally in the Smash Brothers Crew Open Series (OS) Division.

“This is not only very exciting, but it shows the beauty of e-sports. Even a small community college like DACC can have a nationally ranked e-sports program,” said Guido Esteves, eSports Coordinator and recent DACC graduate. “After the NJCAA playoffs, several members of the team are going to a pro tournament in Las Vegas.”

Girls Soccer Showcase spotlights a growing sport in Central Illinois

DACC officials say they are proud to offer varied spaces were their students can sharpen their skills and succeed, especially in competitive settings.

They also mentioned that the eSports team hosts the IHSA Sectional competition annually. 140 competitors from 22 regional high schools will participate in the 2024 competition on Saturday.

“IHSA eSports has grown so big that they had to hold preliminary rounds online this year,” Esteves said. “Hosting the high school students gives us an opportunity to demonstrate what we have to offer if the students would like to advance to collegiate competition after graduation.”

For more information about DACC’s eSports program and upcoming events, email g.esteves@dacc.edu.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.